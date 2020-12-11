Snazz up Thanksgiving with a Winter Citrus Salad

Chefs Matt Lewis and Liz Kenyon show us how to bring something delightfully new to the traditional table.

SEATTLE — Thanksgiving comes with a lot of fantastic traditional foods, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't try to bring something new to the meal! Chefs Matt Lewis and Liz Kenyon from Chef Box Live are showing us how to make a zesty Winter Citrus Salad.

Winter Citrus Salad Recipe

Prepared by Chef Liz Kenyon for Chef Box Live: Traditions

TOOLS

3 Bowls

Small, medium and large

Peeler

1 skillet- 4in-8in

Knife

Platter for plating

INGREDIENTS

Citrus

Any kind of citrus!

I used blood orange, valencia orange, & navel orange

1 meyer lemon (or lemon)

4 each red endive

4 each white endive

1 shallot

½ c pecans

¼ c brown sugar

Pinch salt

Splash of water

2 oz pecorino cheese

Flake salt, garnish

Ground pepper, garnish

STEPS

Making the candied nuts! Add ¼ Cup brown sugar and 2 Tbsp of water in a small saucepan over low medium heat. Stir to combine and allow for all the sugar to dissolve. This will begin to bubble; continue to stir occasionally. The liquid will begin to turn clear. Add ¼ Cup whole pecans to the pan and mix well until the caramel begins to cover them. Turn up the heat to medium or medium-high to achieve some more bubbles. We want the pecans to toast a little bit and become coated completely. This process will take about 2-3 minutes. Be careful not to burn the nuts! Keep your nose in tune by smelling the mix in the pan. When you begin to smell it getting more caramelized and become stickier, you’re getting close to the desired texture. When you’re mixing the mixture, you’ll see it begin to bead and form a thicker consistency on the base of the pan. You are looking to achieve a nice amber color for the caramel. Be careful not to get any hot sugar on your hands - it will burn you!

Remove from the pan carefully and form a flat layer of candied nuts on silpat or parchment paper. Sprinkle a pinch of salt over the top of the candied nuts. Set aside to cool

Mise en place:

Remove the top and bottom end of all the citrus (not the meyer lemon). Save the top and bottom in a bowl. Continue around the rind removing it section by section to reveal the inner orange. Save the trimmed rinds in a bowl with the tops and bottoms.

Take your shallot and remove the top and bottom root. Cut in half and peel the skin. Julienne cut the shallot to half-moons about ⅛ to ¼ inch (pretty paper-thin); we will only use half but you can add additional if you prefer a lot of shallot in your salad! If you are uncomfortable slicing this thin, you can use a mandolin to cut your shallot. Place in a small bowl.

From the rinds bowl of citrus peels, take the pieces with some orange flesh on them to squeeze some juice over the top of the shallots until they are all coated well. Set aside the rinds bowl for later.

Move the shallots with juice into a larger bowl with 1 tsp of salt.

In a separate large bowl, zest ½ the Meyer Lemon into the bowl. Cut the meyer lemon off to the side (not perfectly down the center) and remove the seeds. This makes it easier to remove the seeds. With the smaller half, squeeze the juice over the top of the shallot bowl. Squeeze the remainder of the Meyer Lemon into the bowl with the Meyer Lemon zest.

Add 1 Tbsp of oil to the large bowl with Meyer lemon juice and zest. Add ½ tsp of salt to start and swirl to combine. This is the beginning of your dressing.

Slice your citrus into circles that are ¼ inch in size. You can cut into orange segments if preferred. Put the cut citrus slices into the large bowl with the dressing. Swirl to mix the dressing with the oranges. Be gentle when stirring. Add a pinch of flake salt to the bowl. You will see some more juice leaching out of the citrus slices into the dressing.

Remove the bottom root of the white Endive and begin to separate the leaves nicely. When you get to the inner endive, remove a little more of the root to keep separating the leaves. They should come apart easily when you’ve cut the root away. You can use or compost the true inner core.

Take the red Endive, cutting in at an angle from top to bottom. Depending on how far in the season your endive is, you may only want to use the top few inches and discard the root. Cut at an angle about 2.5 inches down to start. Separate the leaves. Take another 1-inch slice from the base of the endive and separate the leaves. Discard the root. Mix both Endives together in a bowl.

Your shallots should be soft by now after soaking in the juice. Give them a quick mix.

Rough Chop the candied nuts into larger pieces (each nut will be cut into ⅓ or ½). Be careful when cutting that you don't cut yourself. Set aside in a small bowl to top the salad with later.

PRO TIP: If you make extra, these nuts will keep for a long time in an airtight container at room temperature (do not refrigerate!).

Take half the pickled shallots and add them to the large bowl with the slices of citrus, zest, and juice. Mix with your hands to combine and taste to check the seasoning. It may taste salty but this will even everything out with the Endive. Throw in a couple of handfuls of the endive and carefully fold all of the ingredients together in the large bowl to coat everything in the dressing. Add more pickled shallots to your taste and preference!

Pick out larger pieces of the mixed salad and begin arranging on a plate to layer the salad. Have fun with the arrangement! Continue to arrange nicely on the plate. Toss the candied nuts over the top of the salad to your preference.

Using a wide peeler, make ribbons with the Pecorino Romano, pulling toward you. Avoid the cheese rind. Arrange the cheese ribbons on top of the salad and top the citrus slices with any kind of finishing salt. Enjoy!

PRO TIP: You can use any citrus you want! You can even add grapefruit for a fun flavor mix with the oranges.