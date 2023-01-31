Snacks perfect for game day

SEATTLE — The biggest TV event of the year is just about two weeks away, so do you have your Super Bowl party menu set? If not, we've got a few tasty ideas for you!
Cookbook author Rosie Mayes joined us in the kitchen to share some recipes!
Bacon-wrapped stuffed jalapeños
Makes 12 stuffed jalapeños halves
INGREDIENTS:
- 6 jumbo jalapeños
- 1 pound bacon
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil for easier cleanup, then fit a wire rack on top.
- Cut off the jalapeño stems and discard them, then cut each jalapeño in half lengthwise. Using a small spoon, scoop out all the seeds and discard them. Rinse the jalapeños under cool water to help remove any stubborn seeds stuck inside.
- Using the same spoon, stuff the jalapeño halves with cream cheese, then carefully wrap each half with bacon to completely cover the cream cheese.
- Place the jalapeños, cream cheese side up, on the prepared wire rack. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the bacon is nice and crisp, then serve hot.
Grilled Creole shrimp cocktails
Makes 12 servings
INGREDIENTS:
For the shrimp:
- 3 pounds jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails left on
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon Creole seasoning
- 2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes
- Nonstick cooking spray
For the cocktail sauce:
- 1 cup ketchup
- ½ cup regular (not sweet) chili sauce
- 2 tablespoons minced red onion
- 2 tablespoons creamy horseradish sauce
- 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 tablespoon Tabasco or your choice of hot sauce
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 teaspoons Creole seasoning
- 1 teaspoon seafood seasoning
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
DIRECTIONS:
- Place the shrimp in a large bowl, then drizzle with the olive oil. Sprinkle with the Creole seasoning and parsley, and use your hands to toss the shrimp until it’s well coated.
- Spray a large grill pan with nonstick spray and set it over medium heat until it’s nice and hot. Start adding the shrimp, one layer at a time, and grill until they turn pink and look cooked through, about 2 minutes on each side. Remove the shrimp to a plate and let cool. Repeat until all the shrimp are cooked.
- While the shrimp is cooling, make the cocktail sauce. Combine all the sauce ingredients in a medium mixing bowl and mix until well combined. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap.
- Refrigerate the shrimp and sauce for at least 6 hours. Serve them together at your next party!
