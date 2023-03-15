This smoked chocolate almond milkshake is a great way to use this delicious Girl Scout cookie

Hot Cakes Molten Chocolate Cakery uses "Adventurful" cookies for this shake. Cookies are on sale through March 19th. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Girl Scout cookies are delicious on their own, but it's also fun to incorporate them into recipes!

Hot Cakes' Brittany Bardeleben is a big supporter of the Girl Scouts and has developed a few recipes that take the cookies to the next level.

She joined the show to share a recipe for a milkshake that uses "Adeventurefuls."

Girl Scout “Campfire Adventure” smoked chocolate almond milkshake

Makes 2 milkshakes

INGREDIENTS:

1 pint of your favorite vanilla ice cream (we love bluebird vanilla bean ice cream!)

1 jar of Hot Cakes Dark Chocolate Sauce, warmed slightly

1 jar of Hot Cakes Pacific Coast Sea Salt Caramel Sauce, warmed slightly

1 recipe smoked chocolate magic shell, warmed until melted (see recipe below)

1 recipe honey roasted almonds (see recipe below)

1 box Girl Scout “Adventurefuls” cookies

DIRECTIONS:

Prepare and cool the honey roasted almonds. Set aside 2 tablespoons, then combine the rest with ½ box of Adventurefuls cookies in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until the mixture has turned into coarse crumbs. Melt your dark chocolate sauce and caramel sauce slightly in the microwave, or in a bowl of very hot water. You will have plenty of extra sauce. Refrigerate the leftovers for another use. We recommend hot chocolate and ice cream sundaes! In a blender or milkshake canister, combine the pint of vanilla ice cream and ¼ cup of the dark chocolate sauce. Blend until the chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream have thoroughly mixed. Add 2 tablespoons of the melted smoked chocolate magic shell (you can add more or less to your taste), and blend briefly until the magic shell has broken up into chunks. Pour 1 tablespoon of Pacific Coast Sea Salt Caramel into the bottom of 2 chilled glasses. Top with 2 tablespoons of the Adventureful almond crumble. Pour in 1/8th of the prepared milkshake, then top with another teaspoon of caramel sauce. Continue to layer the milkshake, caramel sauce, and the Adventureful almond crumble. Top with a dollop of whipped cream if desired, honey roasted almonds, and a whole Adventureful cookie. Alternatively, you can make an ice cream sundae instead of a milkshake. Drizzle the chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, and cookie crumble between layers of ice cream. Top with the smoked chocolate magic shell, which will harden upon hitting the cold ice cream. Garnish with honey roasted almonds and an Adventureful cookie.

Honey roasted almonds

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons butter

1 oz honey

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups whole, skin on almonds

DIRECTIONS:

Melt butter and honey together in the microwave. Add salt and pour over the almonds. Toss to coat. Place on a sheet pan and roast at 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes, stirring frequently, until golden.

Smoked Chocolate Magic Shell

INGREDIENTS:

1 jar Hot Cakes smoked chocolate chips

2 tablespoons coconut oil

DIRECTIONS:

Melt together in the microwave and stir until emulsified and smooth.