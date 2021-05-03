Sleep troubles? These simple tips could help

SEATTLE — Is there anything more frustrating than not getting enough sleep? If sleeping pills aren't for you, a few lifestyle changes could make all the difference. Jeannie Oliver is a Certified Health Coach and these are her tips for counting more sheep:
- Avoid caffeine on an empty stomach and skip the alcohol
- Eat a nutrient-dense low-glycemic diet
- Get plenty of exercise/movement
- Stick to the same basic sleep/wake schedule every day
- Use light to regulate your circadian rhythms
- Practice relaxing rituals before bed
