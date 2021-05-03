x
Sleep troubles? These simple tips could help

Jeannie Oliver, shares her advice for getting a good night's rest. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Is there anything more frustrating than not getting enough sleep? If sleeping pills aren't for you, a few lifestyle changes could make all the difference. Jeannie Oliver is a Certified Health Coach and these are her tips for counting more sheep:

  • Avoid caffeine on an empty stomach and skip the alcohol
  • Eat a nutrient-dense low-glycemic diet
  • Get plenty of exercise/movement
  • Stick to the same basic sleep/wake schedule every day
  • Use light to regulate your circadian rhythms
  • Practice relaxing rituals before bed

