SEATTLE — Author Diane Ravitch's new book Slaying Goliath takes a deeper look at the current state of America's public education system and the fight to stop school's from being privatized.

In this interview, the former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Education talks about today's public education system, the impact of charter schools, and how grassroots efforts can affect the future of our schools.

AUTHOR EVENT: Diane Ravitch's Slaying Goliath. Tues. Feb. 4th at 7:30 PM at The Great Hall, 1119 Eighth Avenue Seattle, WA 98101.

ABOUT SLAYING GOLIATH: "From one of the foremost authorities on education and the history of education in the United States, "whistleblower extraordinaire" (The Wall Street Journal), former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Education, author of the best-selling Reign of Error ("fearless"--Jonathan Kozol, NYRB)--an impassioned, inspiring look at the ways in which parents, teachers, activists--citizens--are successfully fighting back to defeat the forces that are privatizing America's public schools." penguinrandomhouse.com

