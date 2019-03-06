SEATTLE — Get outside of the city of Paris and experience the French countryside with these tips from AAA Travel expert Lisa Anciaux about her latest trip to France.

Flying into Paris has never been easier with nonstop flights from Seattle. From there, Anciaux and her husband rented a car through AAA to drive to their hotel in the town of Missillac. Located Southwest of Paris, Missillac is a small town in the Pays de la Loire region of France.

The hotel, Chateau de la Bretesche, is a 15th century castle which sits on an 18-hole golf course. There are 18 apartments within the castle where people still live, and the hotel portion was created out of the old horse stables. The hotel restaurant even sits in the courtyard of the stables where the horses were saddled and brought to the castle.

Inside the Chat

AAA Washington

The centrality of the hotel's location allowed for plenty of opportunities fro Anciaux and her husband to take day trips.

Mont-Saint-Michel was one of their day trips and is a UNESCO world heritage site. An ancient abbey resides at the top of the island.

Mont-Saint-Michel is an island that sits between the bays of Normandy and Brittany.

AAA Washington

The bays of Normandy and Brittany merge together, causing the tides around the island to rise very quickly. Low tide usually occurs in the morning and Anciaux said it was filled again by the evening. Mud and quicksand comes with the tides so it's important to be careful and time your trip to Mont-Saint-Michel right.

Anciaux and her husband visited France in the off-season of late March, early April, so the island was not as crowded.

Mont-Saint-Michel is known for their unique, fluffy omelettes. One restaurant, La Mere Poulard, cooks the omelette on a wood-burning fire and serves mushrooms on the side.

The second day trip was to Le Mans, a town also southwest of Paris, about 2 and half hours away by car.

Le Mans is also the name of the famous car race put on by the Autoclub of France. With one of the longest circuits in the world, it is known for their 24 hour race. It began as a way for car companies to show that they could build sporty, yet reliable cars.

Anciaux and her husband also visited the city of Redon, a small, walled city that is located in the Northwest corner of France. With international travel, Anciaux recommends slowing down and taking your time with sight-seeing.

"It's important to remember that you don't have to go everyday because each of these drives were two hours or four hours away," said Anciaux. "You also want to spend time where you are. That's why going to Missillac and staying at that resort, we got to spend time there, enjoying the spa, walking the city. It was just a lot of fun to sit back and smell the flowers."

The courtyard of the Chateau

AAA Washington

The day trips Anciaux and her husband took were possible because of the car they rented after they landed in Paris.

"Right when we landed in Charles de Gaulle, the car rental company with Hertz is located right in the same terminal. So we landed, had our luggage, were in a car within an hour and half of landing and then just took off outside of the city," said Anciaux.

To plan an international vacation like Anciaux's, visiting AAA travel is the perfect place to start.

"We're the only licensed agency to sell international driver's permits," said Anciaux. "You can come get your euros from us before you leave."

Planning with AAA travel does come with fees if you aren't doing a cruise or a main tour and are piecing your own adventure together. The fees help pay for international phone calls and other various expenses.

