SEATTLE — When it comes to losing weight, we all know there is no one-size-fits-all program that works.

Dr. Timothy Panah at Skinny Seattle knows this and has created a customizable program for every unique client that can help you lose weight and feel better.

SPECIAL OFFER: Right now, Skinny Seattle is offering New Day Northwest viewers a 30-minute weight loss consultation and body composition analysis for just $27 (Normally $99 value). Visit Skinny Seattle or call 425-732-6729 for details.

Sponsored by Skinny Seattle. Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.