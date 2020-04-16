SEATTLE — Pour Moi Skincare has been researching skincare products since the 1950's. “What we’ve found is you don’t get the extraordinary anti-aging results," said Founder Ulli Haslacher. "But when you customize and formulate skincare by the climate that you’re in, then you get extraordinary results.”

Moisturizing skin according to climate is a groundbreaking approach in beauty. It’s part of a new trend called geo-moisturization.

Pour Moi Skincare's results after 2-3 weeks of use

Pour Moi Skincare

The formula people in Western Washington use may vary based on the day’s weather. The Marine Day Cream is for humid, overcast, rainy days. The Temperate Day Cream is for warmer, dry days.

“The secret to Climate-Smart is, you change your moisturizer by the weather you actually have,” Haslacher said. “You dress your skin like you dress yourself.”

The goal of the cream is to shield you from external stressors. It keeps hydration and moisture inside and allows the skin to repair itself.

“Think of it as a beauty umbrella that goes around your skin,” Haslacher said.

Pour Moi Skincare's Marine Rejuvenation kit great for wet, cool climates like Western Washington

Pour Moi Skincare

Pour Moi's Marine Rejuvenation Kit includes five Climate-Smart anti-aging products made specifically to work in the cool, humid marine climate. Haslacher says you can expect to see results within two to three weeks because the outer layers of the skin repair quickly.

