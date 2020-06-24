Skincare Q&A: How using products based on the weather can improve your skin

Climate-Smart skincare products are lab-tested and formulated to be used based on the weather of the Pacific Northwest. Sponsored by Pour Moi.

SEATTLE — Research has shown that the outer layers of the skin change in different climates. Pour Moi makes specially-formulated skincare products based on various types of weather. Founder Ulli Haslacher answers questions on just how the products work.

Q: How does Climate-Smart Skincare work?

A: Medical research of the 21st century tells us we should forget everything we know about skincare from the years before because what has the most effect on your skin and skincare results is the climate you live in. You need to rotate your skincare and customize and formulate exactly to this climate. That’s when you get extraordinary results.

Q: You have a U.S. patent. How unusual is that for a product like this?

A: A U.S. patent is very hard to get because you have to prove that it actually works and you have to prove that it’s totally different than anything else on the market. Skincare often has the stigma that it’s all the same, just different bottles and different brand names. I can assure you Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare is totally new and different.

Q: Did the products go through an independent lab study?

A: Yes, we went to one of most prestigious independent third-party consumer labs. They did a study, and we got an A-plus beauty report card.

Q: How do we use the products?

A: The three-step rotating system actually includes four products, including two day creams. You rotate the day cream based on the weather. On a hot, dry day, you use the Temperate Day Cream. On an overcast, cooler and humid day, you use Marine Day Cream.

Step 1: Hydrating balancer to wake up the skin

Step 2: A serum to help make your smart skin even smarter

Step 3: Day cream based on the weather

