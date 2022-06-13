Six gadget gifts dads and grads will love

From cool new headphones to a smart clock, Gadget Guy Steve Greenberg has great ideas for the hard to buy for. #newdaynw

It's graduation season, but also Father's Day soon!

Gadget Guy Steve Greenberg shares six gadget gifts you can give to the dads and grads in your life that may be hard to shop for.

Featured Gadgets

The world’s first self-charging solar-powered headphones on the market revolutionizing the listening experience. With Urbanista Los Angeles headphones, users can experience virtually unlimited playtime with solar charging. These headphones never stop charging when exposed to light, both outdoors and indoors, providing a nonstop audio experience. The Los Angeles headphones include Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, Ambient Sound, On-ear detection, USB Type-C charging, and Bluetooth 5.0. $199 at urbanista.com.

LuminAID Sunfox Solar Speaker

A great summer accessory to accompany our lights on any summer day. It is a compact, waterproof solar speaker and it can float. This same company has provided solar lanterns and phone chargers to people in need in more than 100 countries, including most recently, Ukraine. $50 at luminaid.com.

Bite Away®

One-click is all it takes for relief. The fear of getting an insect bite or sting shouldn’t keep you from enjoying the great outdoors. Bite Away® is an FDA-cleared electronic medical device that uses the power and speed of heat to quickly relieve insect bites or stings. It’s effective on all those bug bites that bother you: mosquitoes, wasps, bees, ants, sea lice, chiggers, and more. $29.99 at takethebiteaway.com or select online retailers including Target, Walmart, Lowes, and Home Depot.

Calicle Cups

What’s an ice cream lover’s worst nightmare? Melting. The mere thought of your delicious, creamy treat transforming into a soupy puddle is enough to devastate even the coldest ice cream lover. Fortunately, tragedies like this are now avoidable. These cups — smart and stylish vacuum insulated bowls that keep your ice cream at the perfect consistency from first bite to last. No more meltdowns. Perfect for poolside, backyard ice cream enjoyment. These bowls are 12oz, food-grade, stainless steel vacuum insulated bowls with premium copper plating for extra insulation. Calicle Cups keep any foods (hot or cold) at the perfect temperature for up to 200% longer than traditional bowls. Calicle Cups are sold in sets of 2 (pink hibiscus & blue seas/white frost & midnight black). $45 for a set of 2 at calicle.com or $49.98 at amazon.com.

Palo Alto Innovation’s Sandman Doppler

A smart clock that brings organization and ease to daily routines. With Alexa built-in you can listen to music, play games, or ask questions to help with homework. With six USB ports found on the back of the clock, you can charge multiple devices and get rid of that power strip next to the bed helping keep your nightstand clean. The Doppler also has premium speakers that not only connect to Bluetooth but will fill the room with the music of your choice. You can customize the easy-to-read display to match room decor by picking one of the various color options available and the display auto dims at night making it easy on the eyes. The display also has an infinite viewing angle and can be dimmed all way to blackout if needed. $199.00 at sandmandoppler.com.

Geneverse

This gadget offers peace of mind with portable, indoor-safe backup power solutions for your home. Power outages, fires, hurricanes, and other natural disasters are among the most common reasons consumers purchase a generator, but gas systems aren’t as safe, reliable, or versatile as high-powered battery units. Geneverse’s compact and solar-capable HomePower ONE offers up to 7 days of power supply to crucial devices in an emergency or whenever portable power is needed. Geneverse can be charged from a car or AC outlet. And, with the ability to charge with portable solar panels, users can be completely energy independent. Count on Geneverse to reliably power, support, and simplify your beautiful life. $1499.00 at generark.com.