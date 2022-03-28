It's never too late — online dating during your golden years

Author Mary Hyatt Doerrer overcame her fears, created a dating profile at 70, and wrote a book about her experience. #newdaynw

While the stigma of online dating is pretty much non-existent amongst the younger generation, that's not necessarily the case for the boomer generation.

As a widow, at 70, local author Mary Hyatt Doerrer overcame her fears and created her first online dating profile. Now she wants to help break the stigma surrounding the seemingly scary world of online dating for seniors with her new book "Single, Seventy, and Sexless in Seattle!" Mary joined New Day to talk about how "meeting strangers on the internet" may lead one to their next great love.

About Mary Hyatt Doerrer

First-time author Mary Hyatt Doerrer grew up in a small town in southern Indiana but has lived most of her life in Seattle. She loves the people, the trees, but maybe not so much the rain. She has been a church moderator, dental hygienist, protestor, crisis clinic volunteer, ski shop employee, parks commissioner, and now is happily staying home with her significant other. For more information, visit SingleSeventyandSexlessinSeattle.com.