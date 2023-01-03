Simply Soulful Cafe whips up Southern-style shrimp and grits

Simply Soulful Cafe is one of several Black-owned restaurants participating Black Restaurant Week Seattle, an annual, multi-city culinary movement. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Black Restaurant Week Seattle wraps up Sunday, March 5th.

The event showcases a variety of Black-owned restaurants throughout the city to build awareness on local Black-owned culinary businesses.

Black Restaurant Week LLC is an annual, multi-city culinary movement celebrating the flavors of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine nationwide. Black Restaurant Week partners with Black-owned restaurants, chefs, caterers, and food trucks to host a selection of culinary experiences aimed to expand awareness and increase support for Black culinary professionals.

"COVID-19 changed the landscape since 2020," said Warren Luckett, Black Restaurant Week's founder. "Now, the price of food is soaring. From being overlooked for revitalization funds to inflation, most Black-owned culinary businesses cannot afford advertisements/PR/marketing to build awareness and attract consumers. That's why we proudly do this for free — it's peer-to-peer support for 10 days within each market and for the past seven years."

Participating restaurants in Seattle include Jackson's Catfish Corner, Creamy Cone Cafe, JuneBaby, Island Soul Rum Bar & Soul Shack, Taste of the Caribbean, Conscious Eatery, Pams Kitchen, Simply Soulful Cafe, Ezell's Famous Chicken, Soul, Gold Coast Ghal Kitchen, Tres House of Cheesesteaks, Poco Bar and Lounge, Mama Sambusa Kitchen, Umami Kushi, and Delish Ethiopian.