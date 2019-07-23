SEATTLE — Shug's Soda Fountain is known for mixing up ice cream treats with house-made syrups, delicious sundae toppings, and even boozy floats in Pike Place Market. Shug's Colleen Wilkie is here to showcase some delicious variations that will make that vanilla ice cream anything but ... vanilla.

