Try this shrimp and grits recipe from one of KING 5's own!

When we heard that KING 5 traffic anchor Shanté Sumpter has a mean shrimp and grits recipe, we just had to have her over for lunch.
Shanté joined New Day NW in the kitchen to cook with us and give us a taste of her Southern hospitality.
Shrimp and grits
INGREDIENTS:
- Quaker Grits (depends on serving)
- Chicken broth
- A stick of butter
- About 1 cup of sharp cheddar cheese
- 2 tbs of Olive oil
- About a tbsp of minced garlic
- Peeled and deveined large or jumbo shrimp (1 pack, but 2 if you are feeding a big group)
- Diced red and green bell peppers (approximately ½ of each color)
- About ½ of a yellow onion
- All-purpose flour (about 2 tbsp)
- Old Bay seasoning
- Salt
- Pepper
- Onion powder
- Garlic powder
- About ¼ cup heavy cream
- 1 tbsp chopped parsley
DIRECTIONS:
- Season shrimp with old bay, onion powder, and garlic powder and let marinate for about 30 minutes.
- Prepare grits as instructed, but supplement water for chicken broth. Season the grits with pepper and a dash of salt.
- Melt about 1/2 stick of butter in a pan with olive oil.
- Cook the shrimp for a few minutes on each side, remove from pan, and set aside.
- Add minced garlic, peppers, and onions to the remaining oil. Turn the heat down and cover the pan for a few minutes to help it soften faster.
- Whisk in about 1 tbsp of flour to the oil to make gravy. Then add about 2 tbs of chicken broth.
- Place shrimp back in the pan.
- Add heavy cream and cheese to the grits.
- Place the grits in a bowl and put some of the shrimp and gravy mixture on top.
