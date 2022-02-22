Try this shrimp and grits recipe from one of KING 5's own!

KING 5 traffic anchor Shanté Sumpter joined New Day NW in the kitchen to cook up some Southern hospitality with a dish of Shrimp and Grits. 🦐 #newdaynw

When we heard that KING 5 traffic anchor Shanté Sumpter has a mean shrimp and grits recipe, we just had to have her over for lunch.

Shanté joined New Day NW in the kitchen to cook with us and give us a taste of her Southern hospitality.

Shrimp and grits

INGREDIENTS:

Quaker Grits (depends on serving)

Chicken broth

A stick of butter

About 1 cup of sharp cheddar cheese

2 tbs of Olive oil

About a tbsp of minced garlic

Peeled and deveined large or jumbo shrimp (1 pack, but 2 if you are feeding a big group)

Diced red and green bell peppers (approximately ½ of each color)

About ½ of a yellow onion

All-purpose flour (about 2 tbsp)

Old Bay seasoning

Salt

Pepper

Onion powder

Garlic powder

About ¼ cup heavy cream

1 tbsp chopped parsley

DIRECTIONS:

Season shrimp with old bay, onion powder, and garlic powder and let marinate for about 30 minutes. Prepare grits as instructed, but supplement water for chicken broth. Season the grits with pepper and a dash of salt. Melt about 1/2 stick of butter in a pan with olive oil. Cook the shrimp for a few minutes on each side, remove from pan, and set aside. Add minced garlic, peppers, and onions to the remaining oil. Turn the heat down and cover the pan for a few minutes to help it soften faster. Whisk in about 1 tbsp of flour to the oil to make gravy. Then add about 2 tbs of chicken broth. Place shrimp back in the pan. Add heavy cream and cheese to the grits. Place the grits in a bowl and put some of the shrimp and gravy mixture on top.