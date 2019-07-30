SEATTLE — Packing up the family and hitting the road to one of the many beautiful camping destinations in the northwest can be a fun adventure, but camping and outdoor gear can be costly.

Ben Mawhinney, the co-founder of Wonderland Gear Exchange, is here to serve as a guide to where you can save some cash and what is worth spending a little extra on.

Products we looked at today (prices are estimates)

MSR Hubba Hubba 2 Person Tent – New $450/USED $140

Osprey Argon 80 Backpack - New $380/ USED $183

Outdoor Research Bolin Jacket – New $300/ Used $120

REI Trekker Kids' Sleeping Pad – New $70 Used $30

LL Bean Mt Katahdin 20 Sleeping Bag – New $130/ Used $55

MSR Pocket Rocket Stove – New $45/Used $28

GoLite Chrome Dome Hiking Umbrella New $70/ Used $40

Wonderland Gear Exchange, 7750 15th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98117

Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.