SEATTLE — After the rush of the holidays, getting organized is a top priority for many. A great place to start is in the kitchen. Alan Regala, owner of SheGenie of Seattle is and expert in turning inefficient, frustrating areas in the home into highly functional, well organized spaces.

Pantries are some of the most underutilized space in the home, due to the deep storage space and easy accumulation of items over time. The first step towards getting everything in order is taking out everything from the cabinets and getting rid of expired items.

Once your cabinets are clear, maintaining the organization of the deep space is made easier with pull-out shelves. This allows you to see food items that usually get hidden in the back.

With ShelfGenie, the pantry becomes an efficient space as you can pull out each shelf, see all food items, and store kitchen items with ease.

Special offer for New Day viewers - The first 15 New Day callers will receive:

A free professional design consultation

FREE installation!

Call 888-848-1372 to schedule an appointment or visit shelfgenie.com/seattle to learn more.

Sponsored by ShelfGenie. Segment Producer Derek Haas. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.