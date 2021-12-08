Actress Sharon Gless opens up in her new memoir

Sharon Gless joined New Day NW to share what inspired her to write her memoir "Apparently There Were Complaints." #newdaynw

Sharon Gless is an American actress who is known for her roles in "Cagney & Lacey," "Queer As Folk," and "Burn Notice." Now, she is out with a memoir called "Apparently There Were Complaints."

Gless joined New Day NW to talk about how she got into acting, difficult moments she experienced in her life, and her experiences with other celebrities, which she opened up about in her new book.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Emmy Award­–winning actress Sharon Gless tells all in this laugh-out-loud, juicy, and touching memoir about her five decades in Hollywood, where she took on some of the most groundbreaking roles of her time.

Anyone who has seen Sharon Gless act in "Cagney and Lacey," "Queer as Folk," "Burn Notice," and countless other shows and movies, knows that she’s someone who gives every role her all. She holds nothing back in "Apparently There Were Complaints," a hilarious, deeply personal memoir that spills all about Gless’s five decades in Hollywood.

A fifth-generation Californian, Sharon Gless knew from a young age that she wanted to be an actress. After some rocky teenage years that included Sharon’s parents’ divorce and some minor (and not-so-minor) rebellion, Gless landed a coveted spot as an exclusive contract player for Universal Studios. In 1982, she stepped into the role of New York Police Detective Christine Cagney for the series "Cagney and Lacey," which eventually reached an audience of 30 million weekly viewers and garnered Gless with two Emmy Awards. The show made history as the first hour-long drama to feature two women in the leading roles.

Gless continued to make history long after "Cagney and Lacey" was over. In 2000, she took on the role of outrageous Debbie Novotny in "Queer as Folk." Her portrayal of a devoted mother to a gay son and confidant to his gay friends touched countless hearts and changed the definition of family for millions of viewers.

"Apparently There Were Complaints" delves into Gless’s remarkable career and explores Gless’s complicated family, her struggles with alcoholism, and her fear of romantic commitment as well as her encounters with some of Hollywood’s biggest names. Brutally honest and incredibly relatable, Gless puts it all out on the page in the same way she has lived—never with moderation.