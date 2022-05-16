Podcast focuses on victims of Green River Killer

"The Shadow Girls" is a podcast hosted by former reporter Carolyn Ossorio that puts a spotlight on the victims of one of the state's most famous cases. #newdaynw

Throughout the 80s and 90s, Gary Ridgway terrorized our area, killing dozens of women.

So far, the bodies of 49 women and girls, many of them teenagers, have been found and identified. And much has been written about Ridgeway.

But a new podcast, by former reporter Carolyn Ossorio and produced by Brandon Morgan, focuses the spotlight on the victims — "The Shadow Girls."

Ossorio and Morgan joined New Day to talk about the podcast.