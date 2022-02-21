'And Just Like That' hairstylist on characters embracing their age

Nakoya Yancey joined New Day NW to respond to critics of the AJLT ladies showing their age. Plus, style tips for those considering going grey. 👩‍🦳 #newdaynw

The ladies of "Sex and the City" have been cultural icons since the show debuted in 1998. The reboot, "And Just Like That," which takes place 20 years after the show ended, continues the franchise's legacy.

While the original show was and continues to be revolutionary in the ways it explored contemporary dating, sexism, and women taking control of their own lives, the new show aims to be revolutionary in its own right with how it explores aging.

The characters on "And Just Like That" embrace their age, notably through Miranda and Carrie's visibly grey hair, a decision largely credited to series creator and writer, Michael Patrick King.

While some have been critical of the fact that the characters are showing their physical age, many have come to their defense. One such defender was Nakoya Yancey, the show's hairstylist.

