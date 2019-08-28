SEATTLE — Yes, Labor Day Weekend signifies the end of the Summer Season, but it also is prime time for vacationers to find great values! It's officially off-peak travel time, the beaches have cleared, and Vrbo found prices dropped up to 29% for primo vacation rental homes in coveted beach and lake destination throughout September. Vrbo's Melanie Finch is here to show us some great deals. To find deals like these yourself, set your pricing and amenities filters on Vrbo.com or the Vrbo app to bring up listings that fit your wants and needs. When you find listings you like, you can add them to your Trip Board. That way you can see how far prices drop from season to season.

Sunriver, Oregon

Sunriver is a great destination for families with opportunities to learn about local wildlife at the Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, see the remains of a volcano that erupted over 7,000 years ago at Lava Lands Visitor Center, and gaze into space at the Oregon Observatory. A quick search on Expedia showed us round trip tickets from Seattle to Sunriver for less than $100 in Sept.

This Vrbo starts at $213 per night / $59 per person per night and sleeps 10. Percent decrease: 31.96%

Custom-built home w/ hot tub, fun-filled game room & SHARC passes! - Sunriver House, 4 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, 1 Half Baths, Sleeps 10 (10 adults) - $215 avg/night - Sunriver - Amenities include: Hot Tub, Air Conditioning, Internet, TV, Satellite or Cable, Fireplace, Washer & Dryer, Heater ✓ Bedrooms: 4 ✓ Sleeps: 10 ✓ Minimum stay from 2 night(s) ✓ Bookable directly online - Book vacation rental 867075 with Vrbo.

Lincoln City, Oregon

Another great destination is Lincoln City, Oregon, less than two hours outside of Portland and about 5 hours from Seattle. It's perfect for taking a scenic road trip down the coast. This home is about 22% less per night and is within walking distance from the beach.

This Vrbo starts at $162 per night / $62 per person per night. Percent decrease: 22.13%

Lovely home w/private hot tub, shared pool! Enjoy close beach access & nice deck - Olivia Beach House, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 1 Half Baths, Sleeps 6 (6 adults) - $162 avg/night - Olivia Beach - Amenities include: Hot Tub, Internet, TV, Satellite or Cable, Fireplace, Washer & Dryer, Heater, Parking ✓ Bedrooms: 3 ✓ Sleeps: 6 ✓ Minimum stay from 2 night(s) ✓ Bookable directly online - Book vacation rental 720743 with Vrbo.

Whitefish, Montana

For the adventurous family, Whitefish Montana is a great destination. It is right outside the entrance of Glacier National Park. In the fall, you can expect cooler temperatures for outdoor activities like hiking or enjoy lake activities on Whitefish Lake like boating, fishing and water skiing. The closest airport is in Kalispell, MT and we found flights on Expedia for $220 round trip.

This Vrbo starts at $242 per night / $80 per person per night. Percent decrease: 38.61%

Whitefish Lakefront 3 BR Penthouse, 5 min from downtown, view of Big Mountain - Whitefish 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Penthouse Condo, Boat Dock, Private Beach with Mountain Views. - $245 avg/night - Whitefish - Amenities include: Pets Welcome, Air Conditioning, Internet, TV, Fireplace, Washer & Dryer, Heater, Children Welcome, Parking ✓ Bedrooms: 3 ✓ Sleeps: 7 ✓ Pet friendly ✓ Minimum stay from 2 night(s) ✓ Bookable directly online - Book vacation rental 753147 with Vrbo.

This segment sponsored by Vrbo. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.