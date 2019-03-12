It can be difficult to understand antisemitism and how stereotypes contribute to it. However, that shouldn't stop anyone from trying to educate themselves on the topic, and learn how to educate others.

Senior Rabbi Daniel Weiner leads congregations at Temple De Hirsch Sinai, reaching over 4,000 members at the campuses in Bellevue and Seattle. He also produces "rabcasts", bringing services via video to travelers and others.

Rabbi Daniel Weiner is here to break down the dangers of antisemitism and how those outside the Jewish community can gain a better understanding of those dangers.

