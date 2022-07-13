x
New Day Northwest

Seaweed bread and kelp butter? Bainbridge Island restaurant is highlighting lesser-known seafood with a delicious twist

Seabird is now open in the original Hitchcock space on Bainbridge Island. Local seafood and kelp take a starring role. #newdaynw
Credit: KING 5
Seabird is now open in the original Hitchcock space on Bainbridge Island. Local seafood and kelp take a starring role.

Trying out fun, new restaurants is one of the best parts of having guests come to town. And we have a suggestion for the next time you play host!

Seabird just opened in the original Hitchcock Space on Bainbridge Island. The restaurant pays homage to the lesser-known seafood and products found in the PNW — like kelp and seaweed.

Chef and owner Brendan McGill joined the show to cook with seaweed!

Chilled Pea Soup and Smoked Black Cod, Snap Peas, and Kelp Oil

Serves 6 with extra

INGREDIENTS:

  • 200 grams onion, thinly sliced
  • 20 grams garlic, thinly sliced
  • 30 grams extra virgin olive oil
  • 750 grams dashi
  • 750 grams ice
  • 1125 grams frozen sweet green peas
  • 150 grams spinach leaves
  • 1 pound smoked black cod salad, recipe follows

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Sweat the garlic and onions with EVOO until completely tender and colorless. 
  2. Add dashi and bring to a boil. 
  3. Remove from the heat, pour over ice, and chill thoroughly. 
  4. Blanch the spinach and then shock it in ice water to stop the cooking.  
  5. Make sure all the excess water is removed from the spinach. 
  6. Add all the chilled ingredients to a blender and puree. 
  7. Season to taste with salt.

Smoked Black Cod Salad

INGREDIENTS:

  • Smoked black cod or other fish (smoked salmon would be a good substitution)
  • Lemon juice
  • Parsley
  • Chive
  • Lemon zest
  • Snap peas
  • Kelp oil

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Pull apart the smoked fish and season with a squeeze of lemon juice. 
  2. Cut your fresh herbs very fine and toss with the fish, then finish with a bit of lemon zest. 
  3. Mix together with a spoon and adjust the seasoning (shouldn’t need salt on this smoked fish) with more lemon/herbs to your preference.
  4. Slice the snap peas on a bias and set aside for assembly.

To finish the dish: 

Arrange a nice scoop of the smoked fish salad in each of the bowls, then garnish with the sliced snap peas and a drizzle of kelp oil. Pour over the soup at the table, blowing your guests’ minds with your table-side presentation.

Recipe courtesy of chef Brendan McGill of Seabird on Bainbridge Island.

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com.

