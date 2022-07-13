Seaweed bread and kelp butter? Bainbridge Island restaurant is highlighting lesser-known seafood with a delicious twist

Trying out fun, new restaurants is one of the best parts of having guests come to town. And we have a suggestion for the next time you play host!
Seabird just opened in the original Hitchcock Space on Bainbridge Island. The restaurant pays homage to the lesser-known seafood and products found in the PNW — like kelp and seaweed.
Chef and owner Brendan McGill joined the show to cook with seaweed!
Chilled Pea Soup and Smoked Black Cod, Snap Peas, and Kelp Oil
Serves 6 with extra
INGREDIENTS:
- 200 grams onion, thinly sliced
- 20 grams garlic, thinly sliced
- 30 grams extra virgin olive oil
- 750 grams dashi
- 750 grams ice
- 1125 grams frozen sweet green peas
- 150 grams spinach leaves
- 1 pound smoked black cod salad, recipe follows
DIRECTIONS:
- Sweat the garlic and onions with EVOO until completely tender and colorless.
- Add dashi and bring to a boil.
- Remove from the heat, pour over ice, and chill thoroughly.
- Blanch the spinach and then shock it in ice water to stop the cooking.
- Make sure all the excess water is removed from the spinach.
- Add all the chilled ingredients to a blender and puree.
- Season to taste with salt.
Smoked Black Cod Salad
INGREDIENTS:
- Smoked black cod or other fish (smoked salmon would be a good substitution)
- Lemon juice
- Parsley
- Chive
- Lemon zest
- Snap peas
- Kelp oil
DIRECTIONS:
- Pull apart the smoked fish and season with a squeeze of lemon juice.
- Cut your fresh herbs very fine and toss with the fish, then finish with a bit of lemon zest.
- Mix together with a spoon and adjust the seasoning (shouldn’t need salt on this smoked fish) with more lemon/herbs to your preference.
- Slice the snap peas on a bias and set aside for assembly.
To finish the dish:
Arrange a nice scoop of the smoked fish salad in each of the bowls, then garnish with the sliced snap peas and a drizzle of kelp oil. Pour over the soup at the table, blowing your guests’ minds with your table-side presentation.
Recipe courtesy of chef Brendan McGill of Seabird on Bainbridge Island.
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.