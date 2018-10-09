One of the risks of suicide is social isolation. To help combat isolation and spread suicide awareness, The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host the Out of Darkness Community Walk. The walk will take place in Seattle on October 14. The walk encourages people to open up about their own mental health struggles and losses due to suicide.

During the walk participants wear beads of various colors signifying: survivor, a family member of a suicide victim, friend, someone struggling with mental illness or thoughts of suicide.

According to The Center for Compassion & Altruism Research & Education, there is evidence we can reduce the risk of suicide by making sure we connect with each other.

Mia Kennedy, lost her dad to suicide when she was just five years old. She is now 12 and shares how she connects with others and how important those connections have been to her and her mother.

"I remember about once a year my dad would take me to his office because he worked at a bank and we were just like spending a whole day together and it would be so fun," said Kennedy.

Kennedy explained how she feels like the teenage years are a high-risk time. She says it can be awkward to talk about suicide with people her age, but that it needs to happen.

Tania Aleaga is the Event Chair for the Seattle Out of Darkness. Her brother attempted suicide and she also struggles with her own mental health.

"My brother attempted suicide twice. The first time he was eight-years-old and the second time he was 12. I didn't even think someone that young could even have those thoughts," Aleaga explained.

Aleaga said after the second suicide attempt her brother received a proper diagnosis and became very open about his story.

"Just be honest and open up dialogue instead of just saying 'how is your day?' instead try to ask open-ended questions," said Aleaga.

Both Tania and Mia choose to walk in the event to find a community where they know they are not alone.

"What I love about it is it's all types of life. Every year it just gets bigger and bigger but the message is always the same," said Kennedy.

EVENT INFO: The Out of the Darkness Seattle Walk is Sun, Oct 14th at Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center. Check in opens at 9 AM, the walk starts at 10:15 AM. Online registration closes at noon (local time) the Friday before the walk. However, anyone who would like to participate can register in person at the walk from the time check-in begins until the walk starts. Registration is free and open to the public. Walk donations are accepted until December 31st.

