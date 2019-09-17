SEATTLE — Jessica Cody, director of Seattle City Center talks about the Seattle ZeroLandfill event.

Keeping reusable goods out of our landfills is a win-win for all of us. With that in mind, Seattle ZeroLandfill will pack the Miller Community Center with fabric, tiles and metal scraps from local interior design and architecture resource libraries and open it up to the creative community to pour through in order to source materials for projects and keep them out of the Landfill.

EVENT INFO: Seattle ZeroLandfill Event, Sat, Sep. 28 9 AM – 4 PM, Miller Community Center 330 19th Ave E, Seattle, Washington 98112. Free - Registration Required.

