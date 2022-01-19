Meet the man behind this clever weather blog

Justin Shaw joined New Day NW to talk about his popular Seattle Weather Blog and what got him hooked on weather. Plus, will there be more snow this winter? #newdaynw

Are you one of the many people in the Puget Sound who loves when it snows... or do you dread it?

Love it or hate it, people around this region are fascinated with the weather. In fact, Justin Shaw runs Seattle Weather Blog, which mixes coverage of the weather with facts and humor and has more than 70,000 followers on Twitter.

Justin joined New Day NW to talk about what got him interested in meteorology, how climate change is affecting Seattle, and what he thinks is in store for the rest of winter and beyond.