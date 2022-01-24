x
Coach and former hockey player gives back with new children's book

"Nora's Hockey Dream" is a new book by Ryan Minkoff about a little girl who discovers a love for hockey.
Credit: Mascot Kids / KING 5
"Nora's Hockey Dream" is a new book by author, hockey coach, and former player, Ryan Minkoff.

Now that Seattle has its new hockey team, many kids in Washington are discovering the sport for the very first time.

This is great timing for the release of Ryan Minkoff's new children's book, "Nora’s Hockey Dream," about a little girl who discovers her passion for hockey.

Minkoff is a Hockey Agent, coach, and former UW Huskies player. This is his second book. He was inspired by the kids he volunteered with while playing professional hockey in Finland, experiences his sister had while growing up playing sports with boys, and by the Minnesota White Caps. 

Minkoff joined New Day NW to talk more about his new book and its greater meaning.

