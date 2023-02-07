x
How to check if your Seattle block is walkable

Map creator Nat Henry created a new interactive map that shows how easy, or not, it is to get to necessities in Seattle. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Nat Henry is a geographer and recently created a viral map that shows walking times to daily necessities for every block in Seattle. 

After living on Capitol Hill in the Pike/Pine area, he enjoyed being able to walk to many different amenities. 

"As I was thinking where else I could live in Seattle and things like starting a family, I was wondering what other neighborhoods could I do this in," he said. "And many other people had the same question. I built this map mainly for myself but it's gotten sort of a huge reaction since, which I am very happy about."

His map has gotten over 232,000 views on Twitter and received supportive messages from locals.

One of the core aspects behind his map is the idea of a 15-minute city. This is a model that describes an area where residents can walk or bike to their daily needs, such as grocery stores and public transportation stops, within 15 minutes. 

On the importance of a 15-minute city, Henry said, "As the city continues to grow and we continue to deal with things like climate change, how do we build a sustainable future for Seattle and for the world? And I think a part of that is going to be walkability."

He originally created the map as a New Year's resolution. His new goal now is to make one new map of Seattle every month.

Credit: Nat Henry
This is an interactive map where users can select the amenity they are interested in and see the walk time, depending on where in Seattle they live.

Nat Henry is a public health researcher at the University of Washington. He makes maps of healthcare access and you can learn more about his work on his website

