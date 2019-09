SEATTLE — The Seattle Walk Report is a popular Instagram account where Susanna Ryan documents here observations of walks around Seattle in cartoon form. Her new book Seattle Walk Report: An Illustrated Walking Tour Through 23 Seattle Neighborhoods has just been released.

