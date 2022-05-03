Action-packed week for Seattle sports fans

A championship, a home opener, and a bunch of cool giveaways. Here's a look at the Seattle sports action that has us hyped! #newdaynw

SEATTLE — It's a jam-packed week for Seattle sports fans!

On Wednesday night, the Seattle Sounders took on the Pumas UNAM at Lumen Field to determine the Champions League winner for the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF). The Sounders won and are the first MLS team ever to win the Champions League!

The Seattle Storm open their season on Friday night against the Minnesota Lynx. This will be their first time playing at Climate Pledge Arena, their new home.

The Seattle Thunderbirds have advanced to round two of the Western Hockey League playoffs. The Thunderbirds kick off a best of seven series against Portland at the Showare Center on Saturday.

Thursday, the Mariners return home for their second homestand of the season. The M's play four games against the Tampa Bay Rays. Then, the Phillies come to town for a three-game series.

If you haven't caught a Mariners game yet this season, now is the time to. There are some cool giveaways this weekend.

May 6: J.P. Crawford Bobblehead Night

One of the best shortstops in the game makes his Mariners bobblehead debut. Available to the first 20,000 fans.

May 7: Salute to Armed Forces Night — Mariners Military Hats

The Mariners will honor those who serve in our nation's military. A special armed services-themed hat is available to the first 10,000 fans.

May 8: Mother's Day — Mariners Clear Purse

The first 10,000 moms will receive a Mariners Clear Purse.