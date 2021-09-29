Seattle Sports Commission's Women's Leadership Breakfast aims to teach and inspire leaders in any space

This year's theme is Leading with Intention. #newdaynw

Successful leaders aren't born. They're mentored and guided.

The Seattle Sports Commission is committed to helping the next generation of leaders. Their women's leadership breakfast is an opportunity to learn from others.

We caught up with Mari Horita from the Seattle Kraken organization and Talia Walton, former University of Washington basketball player and now director of athletics for the Renton school district to talk about the event.

EVENT INFORMATION:

Thursday, Oct. 14 | 7 a.m. | Hyatt Regency Seattle | COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within 72-hours required of all attendees | Purchase tickets online