SEATTLE — The EVENING crew is back to host New Year's at the Needle, and the director of public relations, Dave Mandapat, is here to tell us about everything they have in store this year.

This year's celebration will feature pictures with Santa, parties at the Needle (limited tickets), a lightshow, and of course - fireworks!

Evening's broadcast of the festivities will begin at 11:35pm, and features a performance by America's Got Talent finalist, Beni Bryant.

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.