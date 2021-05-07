Seattle ranked 'third best' for naked gardening?! - Hot Topics

It's time for a round of New Day Hot Topics! Joining host Amity Addrisi is Living It Up Under 50 podcast host Cynthia Andrews, TV Tacoma's Cityline host Amanda Westbrooke and New Day producer Derek Haas.
Hot Topics
- Bill and Melinda Gates – just announced divorce after 27 years. We're seeing the term "failed marriage" being thrown around a lot. What are your thoughts?
- World Naked Gardening Day just passed on May 1st and Seattle ranked "third best" -- whatever that means! Would you ever/have you ever?
- Waste Free Urban Living is one of Cynthia's newest ventures. Is sustainability getting sexier?
- Here’s something NOT sexy – MASK-NE. Have you fallen victim to more pimples and zits from mask-wearing?
- A recent study found that one third of people in the UK only wash their bedsheets once a year. How often is good enough?
