SEATTLE — Seattle Public Libraries may be physically closed for now, but they have plenty of virtual reading options available.
Librarian Misha Stone shared a list of resources and a few of her favorite e-books to check out while you're spending time at home.
Resources
Reading Suggestions
- Former U. S. Piet Laureate Tracy K. Smith: Life on Mars
- Always Available eAudiobooks: Robin Wall Kimmerer’s Braiding Sweetgrass and Nisi Shawl's Everfair
- Alyssa Cole’s Reluctant Royals series
- Lois McMaster Bujold’s Vorkosigan series
