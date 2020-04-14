SEATTLE — Seattle Public Libraries may be physically closed for now, but they have plenty of virtual reading options available.

Librarian Misha Stone shared a list of resources and a few of her favorite e-books to check out while you're spending time at home.

Resources

Reading Suggestions

Former U. S. Piet Laureate Tracy K. Smith: Life on Mars

Always Available eAudiobooks: Robin Wall Kimmerer’s Braiding Sweetgrass and Nisi Shawl's Everfair

Alyssa Cole’s Reluctant Royals series

Lois McMaster Bujold’s Vorkosigan series

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.