The Voice alum Stephanie Anne Johnson on helping celebrate Pride virtually this year

Seattle Pride is going virtual this year, and it's still not too late to sign up to join the fun!

SEATTLE — Pride is one of Seattle's biggest yearly celebrations, but it's going to look a lot different this year thanks to COVID-19.

Singer and 'The Voice' alum Stephanie Anne Johnson along with Krystal Marx from Seattle Pride spoke to us about what this year's unique virtual Pride celebration is going to be like.

This year's virtual celebration is called 'Together for Pride' - and it's free to attend but you do have to sign up!

Together For Pride - Seattle's Virtual Pride

  • Friday, June 26th, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 27th, noon – midnight
  • Sunday, June 28th, noon – 6 p.m.

Register: www.TogetherForPride.org

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 