Seattle Pride event All Together Now to highlight coming out stories

National Coming Out Day is Monday, Oct. 11. #newdaynw

Seattle Pride is hosting an event called All Together Now at Volunteer Park Saturday, Oct.9 at 3 p.m.

In addition to featuring performers, food, drinks, and games, the event will also highlight coming out stories ahead of National Coming Out Day on Monday, Oct. 11. Folks are encouraged to share their stories at c895.org/pride.

Drag queen and emcee of All Together Now Betty Wetter and C89.5 FM radio host Harmony Soleil joined New Day NW to talk about the importance of coming out and the event.