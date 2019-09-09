TUKWILA, Wash. — The FREE annual Seattle Philatelic Exhibition takes place this weekend. If you don't know what that means, it is everything that has to do with stamps and the postal system!

There will more than 3,600 pages of exhibits and activities for the whole family including mounds of free stamps for kids and a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first manned landing on the Moon. Jack Congrove joins New Day Northwest with a few stamps to talk about why they are such a popular collectible.

The Seattle Philatelic Exhibition will take place at the Tukwila Community Center on Fri, Sep. 13, through Sun, Sep 15.

