Seattle Opera showcases award-winning opera 'Blue'

SEATTLE — "Blue" is a critique of police brutality against the black community, but most of all, it's a story about a happy family and how a tragedy could change them completely.

The title, "Blue", is a reference to the police uniform.

"In New York City, when you see a black police officer, he is referred to as the black man in blue," "Blue" librettist Tazewell Thompson explained.

An award-winning team, Thompson appreciates working with composer Jeanine Tesori.

"She's a genius," Thompson shared. "There isn't a genre of music that she cannot compose. That she seems to go deep inside of what was laid out in my libretto."

Seattle Opera soprano Ellaina Lewis shared her personal experience with us on raising a black boy, and the struggle of talking to her son about themes in the opera.

"He needed to know that certain things his friends could do, he shouldn't be doing," she said.

"If you look at "Blue", you're looking at a family of humans who simply want to live, simply want to be safe," Lewis said. "It's not a political issue. It's a human issue. And I hope that that's what people can get from "Blue"."

"Blue" will be playing at the Seattle Opera from Feb. 26 to March 12.