Mark your calendar for more contemporary operas and diverse voices in Seattle 🎶

SEATTLE — Seattle Opera is working on a racial equity and social impact plan (RESI), to add more diverse works to the opera industry.

"What we are focusing on right now is looking at things like programming," Alejandra Valarino Boyer, Seattle Opera's director of programs and partnership explained. "What are the operas that we are presenting on stage? What are the stories that they're telling?"

Ellaina Lewis, Seattle Opera's soprano, said opera right now has been improving in having more diverse representatives. Nevertheless, there is still work that needs to be done. She suggested education and exposure for under-represented people.

"If more young people knew that, it's not just an art form for a certain type of person, [but] it's an art form for all people to excel in and to learn about and to perform potentially, then I think that would be a major, major help," Ellaina shared.

Contemporary Operas you can watch in 2022:

"X"

An opera based on the life of civil rights leader and minister, Malcolm X. Music is composed by Anthony Davis, and libretto by Thulani Davis.

"A Thousand Splendid Suns"

An opera based on Khaled Hosseini's novel, "A Thousand Splendid Suns." It narrates a story of two Afghan women who form an incredible bond and relationship, unfortunately, under the oppressive powers of both the Taliban and in their home. This production is directed by Afghan producer and director, Roya Sadat.

"BLUE"

A two-act opera about a Black family, written by composer Jeanine Tesori and librettist Tazewell Thompson. "BLUE" is a portrait of African-American life: of love and loss, church, sisterhood, and family. A young couple celebrates the joy of the birth of their son and later grieves his death at the hands of a police officer.

Performing now through Oct. 30

"La Boheme," a timeless story of love and loss, by Composer Giacomo Puccini.