Seattle non-profit Treehouse supports youth in foster care

The organization has helped youth, like current college student Erika Ramirez, find success. #newdaynw

Erika Ramirez was just a toddler when she found herself living in the state's foster care system.

Now, with support from a local non-profit called Treehouse, Erika is a busy college student.

She and Maya Hemachandra, Treehouse's chief development officer, joined New Day NW to talk about the non-profit and what changes need to be made in the foster care system.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m., Ramirez will take part in a virtual discussion with education leaders in Washington state about how to ensure more kids in foster care have success like she has. The conversation is free and open to the public and will be moderated by Evening's Angela Poe Russell. Register for the event online.