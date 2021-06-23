Seattle minister says religion doesn't have to exclude anyone, all faith traditions welcome

Ahead of Pride weekend, Diane Robertson, Seattle Unity, wants the LGBTQ community to know there's a place for them. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Diane Robertson, Associate Minister at Seattle Unity knows that the LGBTQ+ community hasn't always felt welcome in traditional congregations and wants to help change that.

"Unity is a much larger movement. It's an international movement, and our roots are in Christianity. However, we are open to all different faith traditions, all different spiritual paths, we know that everybody's spiritual path is unique. And so we really create an environment where we honor all traditions."

Robertson recently took part in an Interfaith Panel that will be part of the Seattle Pride weekend celebration.

"...I think one of the things that really stood out to me was the diversity of different faith traditions that were represented. And I think that's a really great thing to be aware of, especially people that are maybe looking for a spiritual community, that there are many different paths that they can explore, that are welcoming."

The Interfaith Panel Discussion will air on Sunday, June 27th at noon.