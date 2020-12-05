Seattle Mariners fans get to eavesdrop in on the clubhouse with new show

Starting pitcher Marco Gonzales and Mariners sbroadcaster Aaron Goldsmith host Inside Corner on Seattle Mariners YouTube channel. The only guests are the players!

SEATTLE — A new, weekly program on the Seattle Mariners YouTube channel will let fans get to know the players on a different level. Inside Cornder with Gonzo & Goldy is co-hosted by starting pitcher Marco Gonzales and Mariners broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith. Each week Gonzo & Goldy interview a different Mariners player.

A new episode posts every Tuesday night at 6pm. The show, which is full of teasing and belly laughs will feature conversations with Mariners players about baseball, hobbies, life under quarantine, and a host of other topics.

“I hope this feels like pulling up a chair and eavesdropping on what these guys talk about in the clubhouse,” said Goldsmith.