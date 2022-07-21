Seattle has a new luxury shoe brand 👞

Nafari Moda sells handmade and handpainted Italian leather shoes. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — A new luxury fashion shoe brand, Nafari Moda, was developed in Seattle during the pandemic.

"We couldn't go anywhere it was locked down," recalled Nafari Moda co-founder, Maryam Nafari, on how her business started. "So, I started painting on my clothes, tried different things, and then started painting on my shoes."

Founded by Maryam and Kaveh Nafari, Nafari Moda produces decorated Italian leather women's shoes.

"We put a lot of time on that painting, so I want the canvas of that painting to have high quality too," Maryam explained.

There are some painting designs that you can expect from their brand such as Persian King Naser al-Din Shah Qajar, nature, the Milky Way, cubism, or any custom design you like.