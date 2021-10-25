Look fashionable in your Kraken gear with these stylist-approved tips!

Our friend Darcy Camden shares her favorite ways to style all types of Kraken gear from sweatshirts to jerseys! #newdaynw

When you have a favorite sports team, it's fun to show your pride by wearing team colors or logos.

But keeping your sports fan look fashionable is not always easy, so we turned to New Day stylist Darcy Camden for help! Here's what she had to say:

I’ve got Kraken fever! I think it’s exciting that we finally have an NHL team and a new arena in Seattle. Plus, I’m the stylist for the Seattle Kraken TV broadcasters, so I’ve been working with the announcers, hosts, and analysts as they get ready for their inaugural season. I can’t seem to go anywhere without seeing someone sporting a Kraken sweatshirt or jacket, and today I wanted to give everyone a glance inside the Kraken Team Store and show some of the great styles in there, and give tips on how to wear it all this season.

LOOK #1 (KIM): COZY CHIC

Who doesn’t love a sweatshirt? I treated myself to one this week, and I plan on living in it. Our good friend from Evening Kim Holcomb is wearing a super soft sweatshirt in my favorite Kraken color: Ice Blue. If you go to one of the Kraken team stores, you’re gonna see a lot of great neutral colors, like navy blue and grey, but you’ll also see this vibrant hue. Don’t be afraid of it! It looks good on everyone, men and women alike. I love the anchor logo — it was just pointed out to me that the top of the anchor is the space needle.

LOOK #2 (APRIL): JERSEY GIRL

Kraken jerseys are flying off the shelves at the Team Store, but the question for many ladies is “How do I wear it?” My tip for styling a jersey is to buy it slightly large and wear it like a dress over leggings or jeans. Then, layer under it — I put a long sleeve turtleneck underneath — and put a more fitted jacket, like a leather moto, over it. The jerseys can be customized with your favorite player’s name, your own last name, your pet’s name, or any word that you want. I think a personalized jersey would make a very special holiday gift.

LOOK #3 (RENATO): KRAKEN COOL

Our logos and team colors are white, blue, grey — we really lucked out! Those are great colors — but the team store offers a range of options for anyone who wants something a little more unique, edgy or unexpected. There’s a great exclusive collaboration with the Seattle-based brand Filson that includes several more rugged, earth tones, as well as other pieces like this cool grey and white tie-dye sweatshirt that are super on trend. I love that the majority of the pieces are unisex, and they have a great PRIDE collection too.

LOOK #4 (ROSS): BUSINESS KASUAL

Some might assume Kraken fashion is mostly for wearing on the weekends or going to games at Climate Pledge Arena, but there are some lovely, more elevated pieces, like knits and sweaters for men and women, that could work well at a business casual office. My buddy Ross, sports broadcaster at ROOT Sports is sporting a quarter-zip pullover over a button down dress shirt with a smart twill pant. The logos here are more subtle, allowing you to layer pieces without being too over the top.