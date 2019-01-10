SEATTLE — Zoe Adele Mirchandani, a 5th grader at Cascadia Elementary in North Seattle joins us today to talk about being selected as one of 50 international Kid Reporters ages 10-14 to join the award-winning Scholastic Kids Press.

As a Kid Reporter, Zoe will share local stories and cover critical issues that matter most to young people. Her stories will be published on the program’s website and featured in select issues of Scholastic Classroom Magazines, which reach more than 25 million students in classrooms nationwide.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.