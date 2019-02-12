SEATTLE — Take a step into the Kit Kat Klub and Berlin in the 1920s when you take a seat in the audience of Cabaret, now playing at 12th Avenue Arts.

Tanesha Ross, a Broadway veteran, American Idol alum and Washington native, stars as Sally Bowles, one of the lead performers at Berlin's Kit Kat Klub. She gives us a preview of her character with an in-studio performance of Maybe This Time.

The Seattle Gilbert and Sullivan Society presents Cabaret

CABARET is playing now until December 15 at 12th Avenue Arts, 1620 12th Ave, Seattle. Tickets are available for the remaining dates. Content Advisory: Please be aware that Cabaret contains strong sexual content, some partial nudity, and depictions of domestic violence and violence motivated by hatred for race and sexual orientation.

