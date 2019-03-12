SEATTLE — You've never seen caroling like this!

The Beaconettes is an a cappella group featuring twelve women known for their light-up beehive hairstyles and parody lyrics.

The group can always be found at Seattle's Figgy Pudding Caroling Contest, and they're here to give viewers a sneak peak at their performance at this year's competition.

Event Info:

The 33nd Annual Great Figgy Pudding Street Corner Caroling Competition, Fri Dec 6, 6:00 P.M. - 8:30 P.M., Downtown Seattle & Westlake Park, Pike Market Senior Center & Food Bank

