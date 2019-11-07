SEATTLE — If you're looking for activities the whole family can enjoy, there are plenty of special events in Seattle coming up for people of all ages, from grandkids to grandparents.

AARP Block Party at the Bite of Seattle, July 19-21

In between live cook offs, music performances, and enjoying some delicious food at the Bite of Seattle, make sure to stop by the AARP Block Party booth for prizes, a photo booth, and more.

Catch a Ballgame with AARP and the Seattle Mariners, July 24

Root for the Mariners as they take on the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on July 24 with AARP. Members and their guests can receive a discount on Terrace-level seating. Tickets include lunch! Use the promo code WA50.

Age Friendly Day at the Sounders, September 15

The first "Age Friendly Day" at the Sounders will take place on September 15, hosted by AARP and Age Friendly Seattle. Cheer on the Sounders against the New York Red Bulls, with tickets that include a food voucher and access to the Toyota Fan Deck at CenturyLink Field.

Seahawks team up with AARP for Jobs at CenturyLink Field

CenturyLink Field is looking for upbeat and dedicated individuals to create memories for fans at games, concerts, and more. In partnership with AARP and the Seattle Seahawks, CenturyLink Field will be holding special hiring days throughout the summer.

