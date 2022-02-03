Getting ready for the Winter Olympics with curling - Terry Tries It

How will our friend Terry do as he tries curling for the first time? 🥌 #newdaynw

The Winter Olympics are here and what better way to get in the mood than to hit the ice?

Our friend Terry Hollimon is so excited about the winter games that he went to Granite Curling Club of Seattle to try curling.

It may look easy, but it's a sport that requires skill. Watch to see how Terry does!

Help decide what Terry tries next! Text your ideas to 206-448-4545.

Terry Hollimon is a former running back for the UW Huskies and Co-host of the Barbershop Show - follow him on Twitter!