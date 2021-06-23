Seattle CityClub works with Tribal leaders for latest Civic Boot Camp series

One issue they are tackling with the help of Native youth is prohibiting the use of inappropriate Indian names, symbols, or images as public school mascots. #newday

Seattle CityClub is teaming up with Tribal leaders this month for their latest Civic Boot Camp series.

Ivy Pete is a Native American high schooler from Spokane who helped write House Bill 1356 which would prohibit the use of inappropriate Indian names, symbols, or images as public school mascots.

Pete and Whitney Keyes, Seattle CityClub Executive Director, join New Day NW to talk about the work they are doing together.

ABOUT CITYCLUB:

Seattle CityClub is a nonpartisan, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization improving the civic health of the Puget Sound region by providing programs that bridge politics, sectors, and generations to inform and engage residents and community leaders. Every year, Seattle CityClub programs serve over 4,000 Puget Sound residents in-person, and an additional 26,000 residents through social media and website content.