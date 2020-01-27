SEATTLE — In 2017, Hunter Rose, now six, was diagnosed and treated for Stage 4 Neuroblastoma. After numerous rounds of treatment and multiple surgeries over the course of 15 months, Hunter has been cancer-free since January of 2018.

Her family credits the cutting-edge therapies and treatments at Seattle Children's, as Seattle Children's Research Institute is one of the top 5 pediatric research centers for National Institute of Health funding.

Hunter and her father Jay visit New Day Northwest as they share their story to raise awareness and funding for immunotherapy research.

